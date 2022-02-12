WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new art show is on display at 9th Street Studio.

Dallas-based artist Juba began the show with a Q&A followed by a reception.

Juba’s art explores his childhood through foster care and other trauma suffered, showing different paintings, letters received from his mother while she was in jail and other pieces of work.

His goal is to be a voice with his art while exploring topics of kids in foster care and parents that have dealt with addiction.

He says sharing his story inspires others who are facing the same challenges.

“I don’t want people to feel they are alone in this and I want them to feel empowered and encouraged by seeing this work and saying, ‘he’s been through this.’ You know, give them some type of inspiration to go out and get help or to even have a conversation about stuff we don’t often understand completely,” Juba said.

Juba also helps by working with children in foster care.

The show runs till March 25, Monday through Friday.