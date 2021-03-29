Artists excited to partake in Wichita Falls Arts Alliance development program

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts & Culture is continuing its tradition of strengthening arts in the area by helping local artists.

The Alliance recently named the participants for this year’s Artist Development Program.

“There’s always something somewhere even in the squalor, there’s life and there’s energy. Life. Like artist life, I love life. I love the zest of it,” Bob Barrow, a participant in the program said.

In 2016, the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts & Culture established the Teaching Artists Learning Lab that created a roster of artists that would provide programs for children in the area.

To build upon that program, the Alliance also has the Artist Development Program where artists like Bob Barrow and Audra Miller can learn skills to help them as artist entrepreneurs.

“You can’t stop learning. If you stop learning then I guess you’re dead. Or you’re pretty bored,” Barrow said.

“I was hopeful that I would be a part of it but once I found out I was very excited and I really was impressed by the other names on the list,” Miller said.

The 15 participants have skills that range from murals to silversmithing to visual arts.

Barrow is a retired theatre teacher that has a diverse portfolio that includes clay, ceramics and tie-dye.

Barrow said he is excited to collaborate with others in the program and learn how to grow his social media presence.

“Frankly I’m not sure what I’m gonna do,” Barrow said. “I just want to work and get energized by the people that we’re having discussions with because from my understanding there’s all different kinds of [media] involved.”

Miller has experience in murals and visual arts and has also been a teacher at Fain Elementary for 21 years, eight of those as an art teacher.

Miller said she aims to learn from other artists and maybe find new ways to reach her students.

“The kids need art. And really society as a whole needs art. And a lot of times in education you’re lead down a certain path but art allows you to branch out into an individual,” Miller said.

Both participants say programs like this weren’t around when they were in school and they are glad to see the art scene be pushed forward in the community.

“The art scene is really I think one of the driving forces that brought people downtown. This last art walk there were people down there. Not as many but it will slowly and that was always true of I think the early ones,” Barrow said.

“Bringing the artists into the city creates growth for our children as they grow and it creates a different outlook on life. And through art you can sit back look through the views of other people,” Miller said.

The Arts Alliance is teaching artists young and experienced all to improve the community.

The full list of participants can be found here.