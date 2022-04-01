WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 2022 Art Battle U.S. National Championship is scheduled this Saturday, and it’s all taking place right here in Wichita Falls.

“Sometimes life gets in the way, and I’ll feel like I need to, you know, get in front of a canvas somewhere,” artist Donice Bloodworth said.

For Donice Bloodworth, painting isn’t just a hobby; it’s a passion that he discovered at a young age.

“I guess I was really good at it compared to everybody else, and so I kind of stayed with it,” Bloodworth said. “[I was] kind of a nerd in school, all A’s and all that stuff, but I would rather do art than math.”

It’s that passion that has grown over the years that’s led Bloodworth right here to Wichita Falls representing Atlanta in the 2022 Art Battle National Championship, something that event promoter Bob Barrow said is a big deal for the city.

“That means national – that’s people from all over the country that are coming in, and the winner will be crowned the national painter of the United States and will be qualified to go to the international competition,” Barrow said.

Something that Leif Mcilwaine who represents New York City is hoping to do.

“You know you’re painting against some very talented artists but to a degree, you’re painting against yourself you’re trying to, you don’t have much time you have twenty minutes so it’s like you have to just focus and try to do the best that you can in that tiny amount of time,” Mcilwaine said.

How the art battle works is that each artist will have only twenty minutes to paint live in front of an audience who will then decide who the champion is.

“Some of these artists that I’ve been watching and they kind of keep it a secret so you have no idea what they are doing then all of a sudden right at the end, boom, it just comes out because it’s kind of like performance art,” Barrow said.

For those young, aspiring artists who hope to be competing in this event in the future, Bloodworth said stick with it and give it your all.

“I always tell my kids, the more work you do, the better you get at it or the ideas get better,” Bloodworth said. “It’s hard to sit in the corner and think about what you want to do – just make stuff, and eventually you’ll get to a point where you’re happy with something or you’re going down a road you kind of like or you get really interested in, but it’s hard to do that without exploring it.”

This is what Bloodworth said he will continue to do whether he loses or wins. He’s just happy to be painting.

The 2022 Art battle U.S. National Championship will kick off Saturday, April 2, at the MPEC. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the battle will begin at 7.

You must be at least 16 or older to enter.

For more information on the art battle and how you can purchase your tickets, click here.