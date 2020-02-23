Arts Alive Home and Garden Festival day one

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The MPEC was the place to be today in Wichita Falls for the 23rd annual Arts Alive Home and Garden Festival.

It helps provide education on how to create a better home, beautiful garden, and an appreciation for art.

“It’s been a joy actually and I look forward to it every year and I think a lot of people do,” Vanessa Decker of Nessa Mae Art said.

It may have been year 23, but the excitement was as high as ever.

“This is the most wonderful, perfect time of the year to do it, you see everybody that you haven’t seen, they did a great job with all the vendors, lots of variety on the vendors,” attendee Janice Sons said.

Not only is it great for on-goers and vendors, but for students like Charisma Owen, a 4-H student whose booth is to educate attendees on all the different options they have.

“I love interacting with people, and just seeing the different things that brought everyone together, it’s so cool and so amazing to be able to set up here and talk to people,” Owen said.

This year it comes at the perfect time for those like former Wichita County Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 1, who is using this time to get ready for spring.

“It’s wonderful as you’re preparing for spring, for me, cause I’ve got spring fever really bad, so to get ready for the spring time and to see all the things that are available,” Sons said.

But it’s not just an event, for some, they see how it can do so much more for Wichita Falls.

“I notice that here in Wichita Falls that it’s the sense of community, you know? It’s not just an event, it’s community, people see their neighbors, people hug each other, ‘oh I haven’t seen you in a long time’ you know? And that’s what I really enjoy,” Decker said.

A great place to reconvene while also finding all of your home and garden needs all under one roof. And the fun doesn’t end today, the festival day two will start Sunday morning 11 a.m. and will end at 5 p.m.