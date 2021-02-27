Arts Alive Home and Garden Festival kicks off at MPEC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Today marked the beginning of the Arts Alive Home and Garden Festival.

This fundraising event that benefits the Arts Council of Wichita Falls is a little different than in past years.

Officials with the council said COVID-19 restrictions have slimly shrank the number of vendors present during the festival.

Vendors were also spaced out to increase social distancing.

Although large gatherings have been discouraged throughout the pandemic, officials said there was no doubt that the festival was going to go on a planned.

“We have worked very hard. I think we’re doing a good job of telling people to practice social distancing between themselves,” Kristen Shiplet, WF Area Arts Council Development director, said. “Everyone has been awesome about wearing a mask inside. So we’re all very positive about how it’s going off.”

Although we at KFDX are not physically at the festival, our booth will still available, tomorrow Feb. 28.

You can take a selfie with the morning crew or with the evening crew.

Our booth even earned most realistic by the arts council.