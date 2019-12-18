Arts Alliance steps up to the plate with upcoming baseball exhibition

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, in partnership with The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri brings the exhibition “Beisbol” to Wichita Falls.

Beisbol features a timeline of America’s favorite pastime and explores the connections of African American baseball history to Hispanic cultures, communities and countries. The exhibition opens January 23, 2020 and will be on view until March 13, 2020 at the Museum of North Texas History in downtown Wichita Falls.



Margie Reese, Executive Director of the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, considers this project a must-have for our community. She said, “Baseball is in our city’s DNA, and although short-lived, the Wichita Falls Black Spudders are still a source of pride and worth celebrating.”

2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the Negro Baseball Leagues, organized February 13, 1920. The league provided a playing field for African-American and Hispanic baseball players to showcase their world-class baseball abilities. The Negro Leagues would operate for 40 years and play a significant role in the bringing the country together at the height of segregation in America.

“The Museum of North History welcomes the opportunity to host this exhibition,” said Museum Executive Director Madeleine Calcote. “We are excited to welcome visitors from across the region and of course school children to learn about this important piece of American history.”

Reese and Calcote have developed a number of educational programs, including a Family Day at the Museum, that will feature activities specifically focused on the Wichita Falls Black Spudders.

This is the fourth annual initiative organized by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture that celebrates African American Heritage Month.

In 2017, The Alliance partnered with The Wichita Theatre to present Sepia – an exhibition of photographs. In 2018, the organization partnered with The Museum of Art at MSU Texas to present an exhibit of American Folk Art, Souls of Black Folk. In February 2019, the organization presented a special performance by Dallas Black Dance in conjunction with The Wichita Falls Ballet Theatre.

For more information about Beisbol or to schedule a group tour, contact the Museum of North Texas History at (940) 322-7628. The Museum, located at 720 Indiana in downtown Wichita Falls, is open to the public free of charge Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..