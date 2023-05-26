WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you know someone who has had an impact on the culture of Wichita County, they could be a candidate for a local art award.

The second annual Arts and Cultural Empowerment (ACE) Awards are now accepting nominations through Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The awards are hosted by Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.

The awards ceremony aims to highlight and celebrate the artist and organizations that have contributed to the arts and cultural identity of Wichita County.

“We invite residents of Wichita Falls to help us honor individuals, organizations, and businesses in the arts and culture sector,” said Ann Arnold-Ogden, Executive Director of the Alliance. “Arts and culture have the power to transform and uplift our community, and these awards provide an opportunity to recognize those who have made a significant impact.”

According to The Alliance, nominees can include advocates, artists, board members, business partners, educators, leaders, philanthropists, schools, staff members, and volunteers.

After a nomination is received the person or organization will be notified of the nomination, without information about the nominator, and will have an opportunity to provide further information to an independent selection committee.

Past winners are not eligible to receive an award in the same category.

Nominations are being accepted in the following categories:

Business Champion for the Arts

The Maker Award

Distinguished Artist of the Year

Distinguished Cultural Organization

Inclusion Advancement Award

Margie J. Reese Innovation Award

The luncheon and awards ceremony will take place at the new Delta Hotels by Marriott Wichita Falls Convention Center near the MPEC on Wednesday, October 18.

To submit nominations or learn more about the ACE Awards, please visit the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture website.