Arts Council of WF accepting entries for 17th annual Sculpture Garden Exhibit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Calling all sculpture artists! the Arts Council of Wichita Falls is accepting entries for the 17th annual Sculpture Garden Exhibit.

Artwork will be exhibited for 12 months at The Kemp Center for the Arts. Along with the installation stipend, there will be three cash prizes awarded by the judge at the time of the installation. The cash prizes are $2,500, $1,000 and $500.

All forms of outdoor sculptures that meet the requirements will be considered.

The juror for the year’s event is Waco artist Robbie Barber. Barber’s work can be seen on his website by clicking here.

For more information about this event, email Kristine Thueson at programming@artscouncilwf.org or apply online by clicking here and search “Arts Council Wichita Falls.” Or call by phone at (940) 766-3347.

This year’s exhibit can be seen by clicking here.