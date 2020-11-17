Arts Council of WF to host winter-mini camps for kids to build their anime drawing skills

The Arts Council of Wichita Falls is hosting winter break mini-camps for the kiddos starting this December.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— The Arts Council of Wichita Falls is hosting winter break mini-camps for the kiddos starting this December.

The Chibi Mini-Camp is December 21 to 23 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kemp Center for the Arts for $70 with all supplies included. This class is for students ages 8 to thirteen. During this class, students will learn how to draw cute Japanese anime.

The Anime Mini-Camps is December 28 to 30 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kemp Center for the Arts for $70 with all supplies included. This class is for students ages nine to 17. During this class, students can build on their anime-style to start from the beginning to develop skills needed to create anime drawings of their own.

For classes and camps, students ages 10 and up and all teachers are required to wear masks. In addition, camps are limited, and all supplies and rooms are disinfected routinely.

For more information on these classes, email or call Kristine Thueson at programming@artscouncilwf.org or (940) 9766-3347 (The Forum)

To get more information on the winter break classes, visit the Art Councils’ website by clicking here or on Facebook by clicking here.

