WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Over at the Kemp Center for the Arts, there are walls and walls of original art pieces looking for a home!

“It’s not just local artists that are entering the exhibit this year. We have regional and even some that are as far away as Arkansas and Washington D.C. so it’s a great opportunity to support those artists that are participating and build your art collection. If you don’t have an art collection yet you can bid on a piece for as low as $10 for youth and $35 for an adult,” Arts Council Development Coordinator Kristen Shiplet said.

Of course, the prices will go up from there depending on how the bidding goes.

This is the 17th year for the auction, and this year, there are 300 works of art. While their names are a mystery for now, there are more than 200 artists that are participating.

The silent auction is happening online now. There, you can browse all of the pieces [and] start placing your bids, but the real fun is on Thursday.

“Thursday evening is the grand finale of Mystery Art this year and we will cap it off with our live auction featuring 11 original works of art. So, we have put a lot of work into this year,” Shiplet said.

Shiplet says the support at this event will go a long way.

“All of the funds that are generated by the auction, the silent and the live auction, they go to our galleries, our communities exhibits, art education, things that keep us alive and keep us growing,” Shiplet said.

So if you’ve got some bare walls that need some flair, place your bids!

“We want to live in a vibrant cultural community and we want people to know that there are fun activities. There are great artists in this community and we need to support them and keep growing, keep the arts community alive here in Wichita Falls,” Shiplet said.

May the highest bidder win!

To find the link to view all of the art in the exhibit, click here.