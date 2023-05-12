WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re wondering what to do with your kids over summer break, look no further than the Arts Council of Wichita Falls.

Kids from 7 to 18 can choose from many summer art camp options and will receive a high-quality art education experience taught by professional artists and art educators. In fact, there are four week-long camps in both June and July.

Mixed Media & Collage, June 5-9 (ages 10-18) $95

Altered Books Journaling, June 12-16 (ages 9-18) $85

Procreate Digital Art, June 26-30 (ages 12-18) $80

Printmaking (without a press), June 26-30 (ages 9-18) $95

Beginners Anime, July 10-14 (ages 9-18) $100

Advanced Anime, July 10-14 (ages 12-18) $100

Drama, July 17-28 (ages 7-14) $145

Camp sizes are limited, so be sure to sign up soon here.