Artwork by local students now on display at Wichita Falls Regional Airport

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Last month students from WFISD and surrounding areas traveled to Dallas to visit a glass blowing workshop where they learned various techniques in the art form.

They used this newfound method to make artwork that is now on display at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport.

This experience was made possible because of a grant received from the McCoy Foundation.

Students who attended the workshop learned how the arts impact other fields like science and engineering and they now have a permanent reminder of this lesson displayed right here in their hometown.

Planes aren’t the only thing flying high at the airport. Students from Rider, Old High, Iowa Park, and other surrounding schools created individual artwork using glass blowing techniques that now make up this permanent exhibit.

“It’s a really exciting time, you know, to bring glass into the youth of America and then have it on display for the public to enjoy here in Wichita Falls is really exciting,” glass art specialist for Carlyn Ray Designs Heather Spiewak said.

Students discovered the art form after attending a glass blowing workshop at Carlyn Ray Design Studio in Dallas where they learned the importance of the arts in various industries, all while having a bit of fun in the process.

“I definitely didn’t expect this. I expected you know to watch y’all do it and stuff but interacting with it is a whole lot better. Never had anything like this before,” Rider High student Jalynn Bristow said.

Once students got the hang of things they created individual bird-like pieces that now hang high at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport where the light catches the array of colors students have brought to life.

Spiewak hopes these teens realize glass blowing and other art forms can be more than just a hobby.

“We love seeing kids light up with glass. You know, it’s not something they get to work with every day or a career they think they can choose, like a path to follow so we’re really excited to bring that to them and it really brings us joy to enlighten them,” Spiewak said.

Joy that her and the other staff hope to bring to more Texoma students in the future.

Installation of these pieces is now complete and open to the public so don’t worry, no boarding passes are required to come and see it in-person.

Click here to visit the airport website.