Aryan Brotherhood ‘lieutenant’ arrested for illegal weapons

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A self-described “lieutenant in the Aryan Brotherhood” is arrested again on illegal weapons charges.

36-year-old Christopher Chad Peeler had bonds of $30,000 set Thursday on two weapons and one drug charge.

Wichita County jail booking

It’s the third arrest since February for Peeler, who has 22 other arrests since 2005.

On Wednesday night police got a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1500 block of 23rd.

The person said a white Buick was coming and going from a vacant house.

When police arrived they say they found a Buick in the backyard of the house.

Police had Peeler exit the car when they saw a wooden baton and nunchucks under his feet on the floorboard.

Officers recognized Peeler as a known member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas who has told officers he is a lieutenant in the white supremacist gang.

An officer frisked Peeler and said he had two knives, one on each hip. He also found a broken meth pipe on the car floorboard, and another in the glove box. In the back seat a 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun was found.

Police say peeler is a three-time convicted felon.

In February, Peeler was arrested in an alley on Dayton Avenue in possession of multiple debit cards belonging to other people.

Police say he also had a printer he said he found in a dumpster.

He said the cards were his, though police say the cards had names of seven other people on them.

In 2013 he was charged with child endangerment when police say they found a seven-month-old baby sweating and alone in a car on a 102-degree day while peeler was shopping inside a Family Dollar.