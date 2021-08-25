Aryan Brotherhood “lieutenant” sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A self-described “lieutenant in the Aryan Brotherhood” is sentenced for one of his more recent charges and another charge is dropped in the plea bargain.

Christopher Chad Peeler, 36, was charged in May with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and I.D. theft.

Christopher Chad Peeler Wichita County Jail booking photo

It was the third arrest since February for Peeler, who has 22 other arrests since 2005.

He was arrested after suspicious activity was reported in the 1500 block of 23rd and officers said Peeler was at a vacant house in a car with a wooden baton and nunchucks on the floorboard.

Officers recognized Peeler as a known member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas who has told officers in the past he is a lieutenant in the white supremacist gang.

Police said he also had two knives, one on each hip and there was a 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun in the back seat.

Police said Peeler is a three-time convicted felon.

In February, Peeler was arrested in an alley on Dayton Avenue in possession of multiple debit cards belonging to other people. Police said he also had a printer he said he found in a dumpster. He said the cards were his, though police said the cards had names of seven other people on them.

Peeler pleaded guilty to the fraud charge and the firearms charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to 18 months in state jail.