CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — As gas prices continue hovering around $4 a gallon, many are wincing at the sight of the gas pump, especially volunteer fire departments.

“We work off of donations and stuff so we can’t just waste it otherwise we won’t have anything to work with,” Lake Arrowhead VFD Chief Mike Hall said.

That’s a real problem for Hall and the Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department.

“With the price of gas going up the way it’s going up, we have to try and hold back on our driving. We can’t just run around and waste fuel. It’s just too costly to try and recover from it,” Hall said.

Meaning Hall and any of the number of volunteer departments and firefighters that are spread across Texoma and the state could be looking for any solution when called on for help.

“Sometimes it comes out of our pocket to do it but we will show up to whatever needs to be done, even if we’re running short on it we’ll find a way to make it happen.”

Problems that are compounded by the recent dry spell in Texoma and burn bans in Wichita and Clay Counties since December, forcing departments like Wichita West to respond to more calls in fields that can cause problems.

“The costs goes up with every fire. You’re burning fuel, the price of fuel is up, if you do lose a tire then you have to replace a tire and the more fire it has, the more costs go up,” Wichita West VFD Captian Chris Bashford said.

Making the community support that much more important.

“It doesn’t have to be a lot, everything is appreciated. I don’t care if it’s a dollar or $100, it’s appreciated as much either way,” Hall said.

Looking forward to a day with some more rain and lower gas prices sometime soon.

To donate to Wichita West click here.

To donate to Lake Arrowhead VFD click here.