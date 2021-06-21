As goes COVID, so goes job numbers

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — As COVID-19 numbers and many job benefit programs decline in most areas of Texas, so do the unemployment rates.

The state average of just under 6% for May compares to almost 12% the year before. The most recent report from the Texas Workforce Commission shows most area jobless rates continue to fall.

The rate in Wichita Falls is down to 5.5% not as low as pre-COVID jobless numbers but much lower than May a year ago. The lowest rate for May is in Amarillo at 3.9%.

Around Texoma, the lowest rate came in at Foard County again where 3.4% of the population are receiving or seeking jobless claims and the highest again in Wilbarger at 6.8%.