As Halloween wraps up, Christmas Magic makes way to Fallstown

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While it’s only Halloween, almost half of all shoppers have already begun buying gifts for the holiday season.

That’s why the Junior League is inviting Texomans to get a head start on shopping at this year’s Christmas Magic.

For the last 10 years, M Lynne Designs owner Merrill Cain has set up shop at the Junior League of Wichita Falls’ Christmas Magic and this, the 38th year, is no different.

“It’s always so fun to see an event that’s constantly changing, from the decorations to the different vendors that the League brings in,” Cain said. “There’s always something new and different every year,” Cain said. “All of the money that’s brought in this weekend, ticket admissions all goes back into our community. I think that’s so important”

Like new vendors, for the first time the Burn Shop is participating in the event.

“Not only are you coming and getting a headstart on your gifts, but you are also making an impact on the community as every penny that comes from here goes back into the community,” the Burns Shop Marketing Director Ivonne Wineinger said.

Christmas Magic is the League’s biggest fundraiser of the year and the money raised supports its projects like the give light award, international friendships and more.

“Within our community plan, we have opportunity knocks and our community assistance fund in which we give grants and volunteer hours to those organizations and we also have pie partner schools which are Zundy and Burgess,” merchant co-chair Sarah Bond said.

With only 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, this weekend will be the ideal time to check things off your holiday shopping list.

“I think nothing is more magical than coming to Christmas Magic,” Cain said.

While at the same time, giving back to organizations that help hundreds of Texomans.

Legaue members are having a preview party over at the MPEC Thursday night. It’s $30 to get in from 6:30–9:30 p.m.

The market will be open to the public Friday, Saturday and Sunday over at the MPEC.

Tickets are $7 if purchased at the door, and Friday Christmas Magic will be hosting a pancakes & pajamas with Santa event.