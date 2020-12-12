As of December 11, WFISD officials report 32 active student COVID-19 cases, 28 active staff cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As of Dec. 11, there are 32 active student COVID-19 cases and 28 active staff COVID-19 cases in the Wichita Falls Independent School District, according to officials.
The three schools in the WFISD with the highest number of active student COVID-19 cases are:
- Rider High School: 9
- McNiel Middle School: 8
- Wichita Falls High School: 7
The three schools in the WFISD reporting the highest number of active staff COVID-19 cases are:
- Barwise Middle School: 5
- McNiel Middle School: 3.5*
- Southern Hills Elementary: 3
*According to officials, staff members who work at multiple schools will be listed as a .5 case.