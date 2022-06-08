IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — Kids are finally out of school, and a lot of parents are taking their little ones to the pool, meaning the risk of drowning is going up.

In Iowa Park this past weekend, a 4-year-old boy nearly drowned at a public pool.

“Shortly after he was underwater, he was retrieved and brought to our lifeguards, and they began performing CPR,” Iowa Park Parks and Recreation Director Jason Griffin said. “Management called 911 to get the ambualance out here, the lifeguard performed CPR and was able to successfully resuscitate him.”

Griffin said their lifeguards have to go through a training course, as public safety is their top priority for anyone who is at the pool.

“All of our lifeguards go through a rigorous week-long training course with the Red Cross blue water safety instructor,” Griffin said. “During that week, they learn how to lifeguard; they also learn CPR life-saving techniques, like using the AED and how to call 911.”

A lifeguard in Camp Fire, Conner Higginbotham, said his training courses are what allow him to be prepared and aware while teaching swim lessons.

“It’s really important,” Higginbotham said. “During my swim classes, I look at each kid and make sure I know their faces and what they are good at and what they are not and try to prevent any situation from happening.”

As more people head to waterparks and public pools, it is recommended for parents to take their kids to swim lessons to avoid any incidents.

“Swimming lessons are very important; you can start at a very young age, you can teach them water safety at a very young age,” Camp Fire Pool Director Susanne Hogue said. “Life jackets, always. There’s people who take their children on boats; you have to, by law, they must have a life jacket on. A parent needs to be on the water with a child at all times.”

It’s also recommended to have one designated adult per child because lifeguards are busy watching multiple people, and it could be easy for them to miss something.