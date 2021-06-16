As vaccination rate rises in the county, Texas is behind

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Heading into summer the number of vaccinated Americans continues to climb.

But how does the vaccination rate among Texans stack up with the rest of the country?

Well if you step back and think about how far we have come since the pandemic began, there’s no questions we have come a long way. But a closer look at the numbers shows we still have work to do.

Rallying Americans to roll up their sleeves is what it’s all about.

“The more individuals that we can get immunized, the better the community does. So you need to do this not only for yourself but for your neighborhood, your school, your community,” MSU Medical Director Dr. Keith Wiliamson said.

It’s the only thing that Williamson says will make COVID-19 a thing of the past. But first, more Texans need to step up to the plate.

“Texas is kind of laggy. If you look at the whole population. We’ve got a little over a third of our population vaccinated. We need to get up to two-thirds or over 75%,” Williamson said.

Reasons why some of America’s largest corporations are rolling out the goods for those who will up to roll up their sleeve.

“And to top it off Anheuser-Busch announced beer is on them on July 4. That’s right, get a shot and have a beer. Free beer for everyone 21 years or over to celebrate the independence from the virus,” President Joe Biden said.

Overall, 23.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Texas. With 11 million Texans having received both doses of the vaccine.

In Wichita County, 36.4% of adults have received one or both doses. Archer county has the highest number of vaccinated adults with 41%. Montague and Jack Counties rounding out the bottom at 29%.

Dr. Williamson says we’ve come this far and shouldn’t stop now.

“Eventually this drug will get its full biological license. It’s almost a sure thing. Because this is one of the best, cleanest vaccines I’ve ever seen and I’ve been working with them a long time,” Williamson said.

Williamson says we’re bound to go even farther if we keep our eye on the ball.