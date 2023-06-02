Ashley Marie Esselborn appearing in the 30th District Court days after she bonded out of jail (Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — After spending over a year behind bars for her alleged role in the 2022 murder of Zachary Wood, the only remaining defendant yet to be convicted has been released on bond.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Ashley Marie Esselborn, 22, of Wichita Falls, posted her $100,000 bond on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. She had been in the Wichita County Jail since her arrest on May 24, 2022. She spent a total of 371 days behind bars before posting her bond.

Esselborn, whose bond was reduced in July 2022 from $1 million to $100,000, appeared in the 30th District Court on Friday morning, June 2, 2023, where Judge Jeff McKnight granted a motion from the defense regarding where she will reside while out on bond.

Before the hearing on the defense’s motion concluded on Friday morning, Judge McKnight informed both counsels and Esselborn that a jury trial will be set in July 2023. The exact date of that trial has not been set.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

Esselborn is one of four defendants charged with murder following the brutal beating of Wood at a residence on Brown Street. So far, all three of Esselborn’s co-defendants pleaded guilty to Wood’s murder and have been sentenced.

Ronnie Lang entered a surprise plea in September 2022 and was sentenced to 50 years. William Bell was sentenced to 30 years on Friday, May 26, 2023, the same day Payton Collier entered an unexpected guilty plea and was sentenced to 25 years.

Esselborn was arrested for Wood’s murder a few days after her three co-defendants. According to the affidavit, she was overheard during a phone call bragging about taking part in the assault that lead to Wood’s death.

During a previous hearing, Esselborn testified that if her bond was reduced even further, she could use revenue from her frozen OnlyFans account to post her bond.

Esselborn received national media attention during her time behind bars due to the nature of her charge, her previous employment at the Hooters location in Wichita Falls, and her association with OnlyFans.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.