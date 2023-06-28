WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The upcoming murder trial for the last of four defendants accused of the 2022 murder of Zachary Wood has been delayed, according to court documents.

Ashley Marie Esselborn, 21, of Wichita Falls, was originally scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Friday, June 30, 2023, with a jury trial on the docket for Monday, July 10, 2023, in the 30th District Court.

According to court documents, both the pre-trial hearing set for June 30 and the jury trial set to begin July 10 have been canceled at the request of Esselborn’s defense attorney, Dustin Nimz.

Court documents show a new pre-trial conference has been scheduled for Friday, July 28, 2023, in the 30th District Court. The order for the new hearing was signed by Judge Jeff McKnight on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. A new date for Esselborn’s jury trial has not been set as of the publication of this story.

According to previously filed court documents, Esselborn’s three co-defendants, William Bell, Payton Collier, and Ronnie Lang, who all accepted a plea deal, are all listed on the State’s Witness List filed on June 15, as is Earle Wood, the father of the victim.

Esselborn is the only defendant out of the four charged with Wood’s murder who hasn’t accepted a plea deal. She was jailed for over a year on the murder charge before she posted her $100,000 bond on May 30, 2023.

According to police, when Collier gave her statement confessing to the murder and identifying Lang and Bell as suspects, she was asked about a second female that was at the house.

Authorities said Collier identified the second female as Ashley, but did not know her last name, and said she was Bell’s girlfriend. According to the affidavit, Collier told them Esselborn did not assault Wood, but said she cheered them on while they were assaulting him.

Collier also told police Esselborn was yelling at Wood, asking where her stuff was. The affidavit said Esselborn gave a statement to police on May 23, 2022, admitting she was at the house when Wood was assaulted.

Authorities said Esselborn told them she had been sleeping in the same room as Wood, and that when she woke up, she was missing some drugs from her purse.

According to the affidavit, Esselborn also said Collier was missing money, so they began to question Wood about taking it. Esselborn then told police Lang came into the room and began assaulting Wood, then she and Bell left the house but later returned due to Bell leaving his shirt.

The affidavit said Esselborn told them later, she and Bell drove toward Burkburnett and discarded bloody items they were in possession of.

Following Esselborn’s statement, on Tuesday, May 24, a cooperating witness came to the police department and said she was scared because of things she overheard Esselborn say on the phone following her statement to the police.

According to the affidavit, the cooperating witness said she overheard Esselborn bragging that she didn’t go to jail and that she had also put her hands on Wood that night.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.