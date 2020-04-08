1  of  3
ASL interpreter talks COVID-19 communication with deaf community

Local News

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Keeping up with everything COVID-19 has become of utmost importance to citizens everywhere, which is why American Sign Language interpreters are making themselves even more accessible for the deaf community.

Facing the pandemic is scary, so staying informed is what is easing folks’ minds and that is why officials get the information out to everyone including the deaf community.

Founder of Talking Hands, Katrina Wiggins said she is really impressed with how the city has pulled her to interpret when the time is necessary.

“Really, I had great feedback from the deaf community,” Wiggins said. “They’ve really been appreciating and understanding when there’s new things that have been happening and they feel like they’re connected to the community.”

Wiggins said she believes communication is important for everyone but even more so a deaf person and that can be stressful so being that resource for the community is very fulfilling.

