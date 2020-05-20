Asphalt rehabilitation project budget cut for second consecutive year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The city budget could take a $5-million hit because of COVID-19.

That was the estimate of reduced revenue given today to councilors and in anticipation of fewer dollars, one project has already been scaled back. The annual street seal coat and asphalt rehabilitation project has been reduced by about 25%, from $5.7 million to $4.3 million.

This marks the second consecutive year that the asphalt project has been scaled back. Last year it was bad weather that reduced the number of streets completed. But contractors will finish the uncompleted projects from last year.

“We picked right back up where we left off last year,” Wichita Falls director of public works Russell Schreiber said. “We got those large including this year. The contractor will get those completed. The Brook, the 9th street, Weeks Park lane. He ‘s really doing a good job this year.”

Schreiber also says that there are still around 15 to 20 streets that will be worked on. The cutbacks on this project should not affect any other current public works projects.