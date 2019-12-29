Asusena Resendiz discusses her 13th District candidacy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Another Republican vying for the 13th congressional seat believes she embodies the American dream.

Asusena Resendiz said service to country, service to the state and service to the people of the 13th district are the reasons she decided to run.

Resendiz is a first-generation American to parents who immigrated from Mexico who said the 13th district is all she knows.

Texoma Politics Now airs the final Sunday of every month. It is hosted by Shatanya Clarke and executive produced by Brittney Cottingham. If you have questions, comments, suggestions about the show or would be interested in appearing on an episode, email bcottingham@kfdx.com.