At 96-years-old this Texoma WWII veteran places flags on fallen soldiers’ graves each Memorial Day

VERA (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma veteran who once served in WWII continues serving those who paid the ultimate price.

Harold Beck, 96, who served in the U.S. Navy during WWII lives in Vera, just west of Seymour in Knox County.

For many years he’s been placing flags on the graves of fallen soldiers in the Vera Cemetary for Memorial Day.

Beck was a mechanic on the U.S.S. Soloman which patrolled the south Atlantic near Brazil.

Not only did he serve our country, he was a lifelong farmer in Knox county and an educator in Knox and Baylor counties for years.