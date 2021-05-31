At 96-years-old this Texoma WWII veteran places flags on fallen soldiers’ graves each Memorial Day

VERA (KFDX/KJTL) — A Texoma veteran who once served in WWII continues serving those who paid the ultimate price.
Harold Beck, 96, who served in the U.S. Navy during WWII lives in Vera, just west of Seymour in Knox County.
For many years he’s been placing flags on the graves of fallen soldiers in the Vera Cemetary for Memorial Day.
Beck was a mechanic on the U.S.S. Soloman which patrolled the south Atlantic near Brazil.
Not only did he serve our country, he was a lifelong farmer in Knox county and an educator in Knox and Baylor counties for years.
“Harold Beck served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, along with his two brothers, Ernest (Army) and Clyde (Marines). He was a mechanic on the U.S.S. Solomon, an aircraft carrier that patrolled the south Atlantic near Brazil. He was later attached to a general’s outfit and kept his plane in good working order. You have to wonder what that old plowboy from Vera, Texas thought about as he kept watch on the deck of an aircraft carrier in the middle of the night, in the middle of the ocean, in the middle of a fight he didn’t start. Did the waves of grain remind him of those amber waves blowing in the dry Texas wind? Did he long for his Mama’s sweet egg custard? Did he miss feeding the cows and plowing the earth? Perhaps, but Harold Beck, like so many other young men served their country honorably and with courage. Most had never been far from their homes but fought to keep the folks at home safe from harm. Thank you to my dad and all who served and are serving our country to keep us safe.Debrah Beck, daughter of Harold Beck
We at Texomashomepage.com of course would like to thank Beck for his service, then and now.