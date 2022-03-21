MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Almost two years after a tornado tore through parts of Bowie, dozens of homes in that area were hit Monday.

Montague County Judge Kevin Benton says 10 to 12 homes were destroyed and another 50 or so were damaged.

He says there are reports four people were injured but he believes the injuries are not extremely severe. Benton says the majority of damage was north and east of Bowie and some out by the lake.

The Bowie Community Room behind the rodeo grounds is open to anyone displaced by Monday’s tornado in Montague County. He says the city of Bowie opened that up and folks needing shelter will also find food to eat because of volunteers.

“If something goes on, Bowie always jumps in. This brother right here is actually from Bridgeport and they came over from another town just to lend a hand. We got to help each other,” Bowie resident Kenny Bingham said.

“It’s all for Jesus, that’s what it is. It’s all for Jesus,” a volunteer from Bridgeport Joseph Marshall said.

These volunteers with Lord Send Me Ministries plan to help Jacksboro victims too.

Judge Benton says more than 2,500 houses are without power in Montague County and that’s just with Wise Electric Cooperative customers. He’s not sure how many others are without.