ATF, FBI raid home in Lubbock, sources say connected to Odessa mass shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — The man who sold a rifle to the Odessa mass shooter was from Lubbock, according to the Wall Street Journal. The WSJ made that report late Wednesday.

Additionally, a producer with ABC News tells EverythingLubbock that ABC independently confirmed from law enforcement sources that a search warrant was executed in Lubbock related to the Odessa shooting.

A Federal Bureau of Investigation spokesperson on Wednesday night said he “can confirm that the FBI was one of multiple law enforcement agencies conducting lawful activity at a residence in Lubbock. ATF is still the lead on this one.”

An online search of court records has not revealed charges in connection with this case.

A federal agent searching a vehicle. We have not confirmed that this is connected to the Odessa shooting.

The search was in the 3400 block of Mesa Road.

Lubbock Police said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives called LPD and asked for uniformed officers to be on scene. A spokesman for LPD said even Lubbock Police officers were not told what the raid was for.

A photojournalist on the scene said he saw agents move two cars out of the view of the media. A second photojournalist at the scene saw agents going through a pickup truck and a house. That second photojournalist also said that police had blocked off access to the house from multiple directions in that neighborhood.

According to the WSJ, officials have identified a person of interest they suspect of illegally manufacturing and selling the rifle. Officials have not released the name publicly.

One of the authors of the WSJ piece said on Twitter that ATF are “currently seeking to question [the person of interest] at his home.”

Seth Ator

Officials previously said Seth Ator, 36, went on a shooting rampage in Odessa on Saturday August 31, killing 7 and injuring more than 20 others. In addition to the seven victims who died, Ator was killed by law enforcement officials following a shootout.

