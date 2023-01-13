CYRIL, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Court documents from Maricopa County, Arizona, reveal a man recently arrested in connection to a missing 4-year-old girl from Cyril, Oklahoma, has been charged with first-degree murder and child neglect in Oklahoma.

Ivon Neil Adams, III, 36, of Cyril, Oklahoma, was taken into custody on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at around 5:13 p.m. and later booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of fugitive of justice.

Officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said Adams’ arrest was in connection to Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old girl from Cyril who has been missing for several days now, and that Adams is awaiting extradition back to Oklahoma.

Documents obtained from Maricopa County, Arizona, said Adams had “an outstanding felony warrant issued out of Oklahoma for murder in the first degree and child neglect.”

According to the documents, Adams was arrested at a residence in Glendale, Arizona. They said police identified Adams “through identification and self-admission.”

Court documents said Adams has pending child homicide charges out of Oklahoma, and that the victim and Adams reside together in Cyril, Oklahoma. However, the documents said the relationship between Adams and the victim is unknown.

OSBI officials have not released any statement on the latest development in this case. It is unclear at this time if the victim of the alleged murder committed by Adams is indeed Brownfield.

Authorities said evidence was found on Adams’ cell phone and they learned of the pending murder and neglect charges from a third party.

OSBI officials said Adams and his wife, Alysia Adams, were the caretakers of Brownfield and her 5-year-old sister before a postal worker discovered the 5-year-old wandering near a residence on West Nebraska Avenue on Monday, January 9, and contacted police.

Athena Brownfield was later reported missing on Tuesday, January 10, though officials with the Center for Missing and Exploited Children said she’s been missing since January 8.

According to Brook Arbeitman, Public Information Officer with OSBI, Brownfield and her sister were in the care of Adams and her husband.

The arrests of Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams were the first major developments in the investigation into Athena Brownfield’s whereabouts. As of the latest statement from OSBI, the search for Brownfield is still ongoing.

“At this point, the investigation into her whereabouts continues. We are actually getting tips from across Oklahoma as well as multiple other states,” Arbeitman said.

Any information should be directed to the OSBI tipline at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Residents of Cyril, Oklahoma are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to Athena Brownfield being found. Arbeitman said tips are coming in from all over the state of Oklahoma and surrounding states.

“Our analysts and our team of multiple law enforcement agencies are reviewing surveillance video from around town and again pursuing any tip that comes in, following it up and trying to identify any clues that can be used to locate Athena,” Arbeitman said.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates on the search for Athena Brownfield as more information becomes available.