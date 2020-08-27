ATM theft ring hits Wichita Falls bank

FILE – In this April 18, 2018, file photo, an ATM machine is in use at a New York convenience store. If you find yourself short on cash while on vacation, it might seem easiest to hit up the nearest ATM. But if that handy machine is not in your bank’s network, you could get a double whammy of fees: The ATM owner will probably charge a few dollars for the convenience, and your own bank may tack on an extra $2.50 or so. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department said an ATM theft ring has struck again.

Police said the Union Square ATM in Parker Square is the latest to be broken into. Officers said a car was stolen early morning on August 27, 2020 and was used around 4:00 a.m. to rip the ATM open with a chain.

Officers who responded scrambled to pick up loose bills blowing around the parking lot. Police said cash drawers were removed and later located in the city. The stolen car was also found.

The crime is listed as a theft under $300,000 and police believe it could be tied to other ATM thefts recently in Texas and Oklahoma.