WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A major natural energy provider put their money where their mouth is on Tuesday morning, August 1, 2023, in the form of a sizeable donation to benefit local schools.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

At 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, officials with Atmos Energy presented officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District a check for $10,000 at WFISD’s Education Center located near Downtown Wichita Falls.

Atmos Energy serves Wichita Falls as the only natural gas provider in the area and regularly presents donations to local organizations.

Pam Hughes Pak, Manager of Public Affairs for Atmos, said the company has 48 employees who live, work, and raise their families in Texoma, and as a lifelong resident and a mother herself, she said she knows firsthand what kind of impact a donation like this can have on the district.

Photo courtesy Josh Hoggard (KFDX/KJTL)

“I was born in Wichita Falls and I was raised in the area my whole life,” Hughes Pak said. “So I’ve directly seen the needs, so I’m very excited to give the donation on behalf of Atmos Energy and I know it’s going to make a big difference in the ISD.”

WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said the donation is huge for the district.

According to Dr. Lee, the funds will be split in half, with $5,000 being allocated to the district’s child literacy program and the remaining $5,000 to help WFISD teachers with needs they may have before the 2023-2024 school year gets underway.