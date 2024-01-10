WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As frigid temperatures begin to make their way across the region, Atmos Energy is closely monitoring possible effects on Texoma’s gas supply.

While offering tips and tricks to stay safe during extreme cold weather conditions, Atmos officials also ensured the public that they are actively staging trained employees throughout the region to provide accurate and instantaneous energy updates in a press release on Wednesday, January 10.

Atmos officials said they’d like to remind residents of these key winter safety and energy conservation tips:

Lower thermostats to at least 68° during the day and 58° when away from the home

Never kick or chip ice away with a hard object on natural gas meters — instead, remove snow and ice with a broom or brush.

Ensure all external vents for dryers and gas appliances are free of dust and debris to minimize fire risk

Always leave faucets dripping at a trickle and leave all cabinet doors open

Close chimney flues when not in use

Operate washing, drying and dishwashing machines only when fully loaded

Lower water heater temperatures to 120°

Do not use a pool heater; run a pool pump to circulate the water

For a more in-depth look at how you can conserve natural gas resources during cold temperatures, visit Atmos Energy’s winter tips webpage.

If you experience a loss of gas services or low gas pressure, contact the Atmos emergency line at (866) 322-8667.