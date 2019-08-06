ATMOS Energy and Red River Damage Prevention Council raising awareness to 811 Day with donation to food bank

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An underground utility line is damaged every six minutes in the United States, meaning that ten times an hour, a potentially dangerous and quite costly incident causes a utility outage for anywhere from one customer to an entire neighborhood, business park or factory.

That’s why the National Safe Digging Day (811 Day) was created, to serve as an important and easy reminder that everyone, whether a homeowner with a shovel or a professional excavator with an earthmover, must Call Before You Dig.

To bring even more awareness to the National Safe Digging Day campaign, as well as “Awareness to Hungry in Wichita Falls” Atmos Energy Employees and the Red River Damage Prevention Council members of Texas joined forces on Tuesday by donating $811 to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

That $811 buys 811 pounds of food, that in turn creates 2,433 meals.

