Vernon Service Centers and Atmos Energy donated over $11,000 to NTX United Way.

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — A major energy provider continued their annual support of a local nonprofit by presenting them with a check worth over $10,000 in a presentation ceremony.

Atmos Energy Wichita Falls and Vernon Service Centers presented the North Texas Area United Way with a donation of $11,389. This total is a result of annual employee giving and an Atmos Energy corporate match, officials with Atmos said.

North Texas Area United Way CEO Carla Marlar and Director of Resource Development Dierrica Smith were in attendance for this presentation.

According to a press release from Atmos Energy, both they and Vernon Service Centers are looking forward to the future partnership, helping non-profits in need in the communities and our surrounding counties.

To learn more about assisting the United Way’s mission in Texoma, visit their website or check their Facebook for daily updates.