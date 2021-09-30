Atmos Energy donates $10,000 to Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An organization that’s helped the Wichita Falls community for decades received some much needed help Thursday, September 30.

The Wichita Falls Area Food Bank was presented a check for $10,000 by Atmos Energy.

A portion of the money will go toward the food bank’s “Empty Bowls” fundraising event and will also provide some help around the warehouse as well.

Atmos Manager of Public Affairs Pam Hughes-Pak said it was given to the food bank simply because of all they do for the community.

“We know that the food bank does a fantastic job of taking care of people in need, so I was really excited to bring the money by today,” Hughes-Pak said.

If you would like to help out the food bank, whether it’s donating your time or making a monetary donation, you can find out how here.