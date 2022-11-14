WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Atmos Energy is offering funding for local organizations to help those less fortunate.

On Monday, the Salvation Army was presented with a check for $15,000 to go towards the Salvation Army’s energy assistance program.

Commanding Officer Major Joe Burton said in September alone, they dished out nearly $100,000 as a part of its program and said this additional funding will go a long away.

“It’s going to be a great impact for them because they can get help with their utility bills and that’s going to loosen up some money. Especially, like I said during the inflation where they can go get groceries or they can get clothes for their kids and so on and so fourth. So it comes at a great time,” Burton said.

If you would like more information on how you can utilize this energy assistance program, click here.