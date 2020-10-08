Atmos Energy donates $25 thousand to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It was a great day for folks with the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.

Atmos Energy presented a check to the food bank for $25 thousand on Thursday, Oct. 8, which the food bank will put toward their Childhood Hunger Program.

Executive Director Kara Nickens said donations like this go a long way.

“When you’re going through a pandemic, and you’re seeing such an increase in need in our community, it goes a long way and just helping us make sure that we’re feeding our future because that’s what our kids are and we don’t want any child or any person in our community to go to bed hungry,” Nickens said.

If you would like to make a donation or even volunteer for the food bank click here.