Atmos Energy employees pledged $875,000 for non-profits during “Week Of Giving”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Atmos Energy employees take enormous pride in their commitment to fuel safe and thriving communities.

During the company’s annual Week of Giving campaign held September 14 through September 18, employees across the enterprise pledged more than $875,000 in donations that will benefit United Way, No Kid Hungry, and The Salvation Army in the eight states served by Atmos Energy. Further amplifying the impact of this tremendous financial support, Atmos Energy will match all employee donations and contribute an additional $875,000, effectively doubling the resources provided to these crucial organizations that enrich childhood literacy, provide nutritious meals, and offer a helping hand to our most vulnerable neighbors for a grand total of more than $1.7 million.

“Week of Giving is an annual tradition that has raised millions of dollars over the years for vital organizations that fuel safe and thriving communities, all thanks to the generosity of our remarkable employees,” said Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president, and CEO. “Our theme this year is ‘More Essential Than Ever,’ which speaks to our roles as essential workers in the communities we serve as well as the invaluable assistance offered by our partners at United Way, No Kid Hungry and The Salvation Army. A sincere and heartfelt thank you to all of our employees who stepped up to make this our most successful Week of Giving yet.”

Each organization underpins Atmos Energy’s enduring commitment to make a difference in the communities it serves. United Way advances the common good by focusing on education, income and health – the building blocks for a good quality of life; No Kid Hungry works to ensure that every single child in America has the food they need to grow up healthy and strong; and The Salvation Army exists to meet human need wherever, whenever, and however it can. Taken together, these partners align perfectly with Atmos Energy’s Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities initiative, which emphasizes three primary areas of need: students, community heroes and our neighbors in need.

During Week of Giving, employees across the enterprise participated in activities to give back to communities where they work and live, such as virtual Bingo and Kahoot! games hosted online by division presidents and other senior leaders. Family recipes were also submitted and compiled to create the Atmos Energy Cookbook, which was made available for purchase with all proceeds benefiting the campaign, and as in years past, an intranet portal facilitated donations to the employee’s choice of United Way, No Kid Hungry or The Salvation Army.

Volunteering is a fundamental element of Atmos Energy’s culture, and employees typically dedicate more than 35,000 hours each year towards community service in the cities and towns they call home. While the global pandemic significantly limited in-person volunteering opportunities, Atmos Energy employees nevertheless found ways to give back virtually.

Throughout Week of Giving, employees participated in an online Back to School Drive that amassed school supplies for students at Mi Escuelita, a pre-school network that develops English language vocabulary skills at 11 locations in the Dallas area. Thank you notes were also written and sent online, expressing gratitude and words of encouragement to healthcare heroes at Children’s Hospital and senior care facilities across the company’s eight-state footprint.

“This incredible pledge of support to such big-hearted community service partners is a testament to the charitable spirit that is woven into the fabric of our culture,” said David Park, Atmos Energy senior vice president of utility operations and United Way of Metropolitan Dallas board member. “Alongside our recent announcement to commit $2 million to enrich childhood literacy, these Week of Giving donations will go a long way towards fueling the safe and thriving communities we serve with pride.”