Atmos Energy presents MLK Center with donation

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— With so many cancelations during the pandemic, some are still reaching out to local organizations in this time of need.

Atmos Energy presented the Martin Luther King Junior Center a $5,000 check Monday for the annual prayer breakfast.

The event was canceled for the first time year, so community center coordinator Michael Davis said they are relying on these types of donations for their scholarship fund this year.

And Randy West with Atmos hopes others follow suit.



“Even though we know we’re going through a pandemic we know that we’re trying to take our time and do things right, but kids still need scholarship money,” Martin Luther King Junior Center Community Center Coordinator Michael Davis said.



“So we hope that others will do the same and you know, it’s a tough year and hopefully next year they’ll get to do their breakfast and fundraisers,” Atmos Public Affairs Randy West.



The Martin Luther King Junior Center scholarship fund usually provides three to four scholarships a year, so they hope donations will still come in despite the cancelation.