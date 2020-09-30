Atmos Energy to give $2 million to help feed school children

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As food insecurity rises during the COVID-19 pandemic, Atmos Energy announced in a press statement on Wednesday, Sept. 30, it is giving $2 million dollars to help feed local school children.

“Atmos Energy is making this contribution to support local food programs in the 1,400 communities we serve, so hungry children get the food they need before, during and after the school day and on weekends and holidays as well,” Kevin Akers, Atmos Energy president and CEO, said in the statement.

According to Atmos Energy officials, this move, in conjunction with September’s Hunger Action Month, is the company’s way of recognizing the work of essential workers who make sure children are fed everyday.

The press statement also stated about 18 million children face hunger nationwide.

Read the full press release below: