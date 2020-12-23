Atmos Energy to perform routine maintenance on Pipeline in Archer County

ARCHER Co. (KFDX/KJTL) —Atmos Energy crews and contractors will oversee a controlled release of natural gas on December 28, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

The release of the line will last about 30 minutes to one hour and will be at an Atmos Energy facility near Holliday on Business 82 1 mile west of SW 1st St & at FM 2078 ½ mile north of FM 210 in Archer County, West of Archer City.

The controlled release of natural gas from the pipeline allows employees to work on the pipeline safely. People in the area may hear a noise during the controlled release. Atmos Energy employees will be on-site to monitor the process as natural gas is vented into the atmosphere.

Atmos Energy customers will not be affected while the maintenance work is being performed. The Archer and Wichita County Sheriff’s Departments and County Fire Departments in the area, 911 operators and local officials have already been advised of the controlled release.