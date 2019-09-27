Atmos Energy to perform routine pipeline maintenance in Clay County

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Atmos Energy crews and contractors will oversee a controlled release of natural gas on September 27 between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

The controlled release will take place at two locations in Clay County: outside of the City of Jolly, east of FM 2393, and near the City of Henrietta, west of Highway 148.

The controlled release of natural gas from the pipeline allows employees to work on the pipeline safely.

People in the area may hear a noise during the controlled release. Atmos Energy employees will be on-site to monitor the process as natural gas is vented into the atmosphere.

Atmos Energy customers will not be affected while the maintenance work is being performed.

The Clay and Wichita County Sheriff’s Departments, Clay County Fire Departments in the area, 911 operators and local officials have already been advised of the controlled release.