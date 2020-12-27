Atmos Energy to perform routine work on pipeline in Archer County

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)— Atmos Energy crews and contractors will oversee a controlled release of natural gas on Monday, December 28 from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The controlled release of natural gas from the pipeline allows employees to work on the pipeline safely.

Residents in the area may hear noises during the controlled release.

Atmos Energy employees will be on-site to monitor the process as natural gas is vented into the atmosphere.

The gas release will last about 30 min to one hour at an Atmos Energy facility near Holliday on Business 82 1 mile west of SW 1st St & at FM 2078 ½ mile north of FM 210 in Archer County West of Archer City.

Atmos Energy customers will not be affected while the maintenance work is being performed.

The Archer County Sheriff’s Department, Wichita County Sheriff’s Department, and county fire departments in the area, 911 operators, and local officials have already been notified of the controlled release.