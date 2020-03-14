Breaking News
Wichita Falls cancels St. Patrick’s Day Festival
1  of  10
Closings & Delays
97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Downtown Wichita Falls St. Patrick's Day Festival Green Door Senior Center Red Door Senior Center Red Door Senior Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day United Regional Healthy You Advantage

Atmos Energy to provide bill relief during Coronavirus outbreak

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Atmos Energy Logo

San Angelo, TX — Atmos Energy will temporarily suspend gas shutoff during the Corona virus outbreak. In a March 14, 2020 press release, the company said, ” Atmos Energy understands that the corona virus outbreak may cause some of our valued customers to experience financial difficulty, whether because of illness, quarantine or a disruption at work. As part of its commitment to serving and working with its customers throughout this difficult time, Atmos Energy has temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections.”

For more information on Atmos bill relief, customers can call 888-286-6700 .

Atmos Energy also provides the “Sharing the Warmth” program, in which customers can donate to assist those with financial difficulties in making payments. Donations are increased by additional contributions by Atmos Energy.

“Customers who need help paying their bill may visit https://www.atmosenergy.com/customer-service/get-help-paying-your-bill to locate the nearest community action agency for assistance.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News