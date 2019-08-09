Atmos Energy unveils “Pledge to Call 811”

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — According to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, research indicates there is a 99 percent chance of avoiding a utility service outage, property damage, personal injury or harm to the environment when someone dials 8-1-1 before digging. Because excavation damage poses the greatest threat to its natural gas system, Atmos Energy has unveiled a “Pledge to Call 811” to underscore the importance of safe digging.

As an added incentive to aspiring 811 ambassadors – and to support a valued partner that often provides aid to communities affected by damaged utility lines – Atmos Energy will donate $1 to the American Red Cross for every pledge completed online.

“Natural gas safety is a partnership, so we want everyone to understand the importance of calling 811 before building a deck, planting a tree, installing a fence or digging for any other project,” said John McDill, Atmos Energy vice president of pipeline safety. “Calling 811 is free, it’s safe and it’s required by law – helping to protect millions of miles of underground utility lines that are vital to everyday life.”

When someone dials 8-1-1 before digging for any project, that caller will reach a local representative who will coordinate with Atmos Energy and other utilities to mark all underground pipes and cables. For specific state guidelines, click here.

Click here to sign the pledge and become an 811 ambassador, helping Atmos Energy reach its goal of 811 signatures by September 3, while also supporting the American Red Cross.