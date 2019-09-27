ATT employee expected to recover after flipping vehicle

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An AT&T employee is expected to recover after flipping his vehicle along Highway 287 south Friday afternoon.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. just west of the Loop 11 exit.

Sgt. Leland Wright, with the Wichita Falls Police Department, said another vehicle possibly changed lanes too close in front of the driver of the AT&T truck.

To avoid that vehicle, Wright said the AT&T employee drove off into the ditch where the truck rolled.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance, Wright said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.