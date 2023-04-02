Wichita Falls Police investigated an alleged theft at a store on Kemp Blvd. Sunday. Photo Credit: Christopher Walker/KFDX-TV

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An alleged attempted theft ends with three possible suspects arrested.

Wichita Falls Police, and the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, were kept busy Sunday morning after a suspect attempted to steal a vape pen from a store on Kemp Blvd.

According to Wichita County Sheriff David Duke, around 7:45 a.m., a vehicle occupied by three or more suspects pulled into the convenience store on Kemp Blvd. One of the suspects walked in and attempted to steal a vape device. The store clerk locked the door and took pictures of the suspect, along with pictures of the suspect’s vehicle. The clerk unlocked the door and the suspects left.

A Wichita County Deputy spotted the vehicle on East Lincoln and the suspect fled.

During a pursuit, one of the suspects pointed a pistol at the deputy, and the deputy fired three rounds, striking the vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene.

Wichita Falls Police and deputies found the vehicle on Dove Lane on the county’s east side. Duke said three people were detained.

