Attorney General Ken Paxton talks COVID-19 in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Attorney General Ken Paxton made his way into Wichita Falls and was prepared to talk everything COVID-19 related, especially districts around Texas that have defied the Governor’s orders and have a mandate.

“Individuals can choose what they want, business owners can choose what they want. It’s up to the individuals to decide if they want to wear it they just can’t be forced. The government can’t force this in Texas. That’s the law. A lot of these local officials all over the state have decided they don’t want to follow the law,” Paxton said.

Right now Governor Abbott and Paxton are dealing with taking legal action against those districts in Texas who are defying the governor’s executive order with several suits pending.

“I can’t even keep track. Every lawyer I have available are working on those cases there’s so many of them. I think they coordinated. It changes every day, I get new cases every day. I don’t know. A hundred maybe,” Paxton said.

Throughout the conference, Paxton wants to remind citizens that he feels no need for masks.

“And, I’m always like people that want me to wear a mask, why don’t you wear two then, I mean right? They don’t work. I wish they did, Fauci’s even said they don’t work,” Paxton said.

The Attorney General shares similar ideas when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines.

“I’ve talked to experts who are not anti-vaccines, they’ve actually designed vaccines and they are telling me that this vaccine is not as safe as we’ve been told and that it’s not a vaccine,” Paxton said.

As COVID cases continue to rise Paxton also wanted to share that he doesn’t feel like the state is headed for another shutdown.

“Are we guaranteed to think that Governor Abbott won’t shut us down again?,” Wichita Falls Councilman Steve Jackson asked.

“I don’t make his decisions. I represent him, I’m his lawyer. I don’t know. I don’t see that coming but I wouldn’t speak for the Governor. I think he’s past that and he’s on a different path right now,” Paxton said.

Paxton who is up for re-election next November says he will continue to protect the rights of Texans.