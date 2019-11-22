Audio recordings of 911 calls from Duncan Walmart shooting released

DUNCAN, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — The KFDX/KJTL newsroom received several audio recordings of 911 calls from the Duncan Police Department.

The calls were placed by residents of Duncan as the events of Monday’s deadly shooting in the parking lot of Walmart unfolded.

Take a listen to the calls below:

Duncan PD received multiple 911 calls about the shooting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning.

Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks said an officer was on the scene within one minute of the first 911 call.

Hicks said the Duncan community should be proud of the way officers responded to the call.

