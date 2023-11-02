WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A vibrant neon art installation from the heart of Austin has new plans to illuminate downtown Wichita Falls.

Neon City, once a temporary art installation in Austin, Texas, has found a new home in downtown Wichita Falls. The unique light display seeks to revitalize public spaces through the power of art, and its installation represents significant strides in the City’s success.

To make Neon City a Wichita Falls reality, 9th Street Studios partnered with multiple Austin and Wichita Falls businesses alike and coordinated its relocation.

“The relocation of Neon City to Wichita Falls is a testament to the strong bond between communities and the power of collaboration,” Becky Raeke, co-owner of 9th Street Studios, said. “We are grateful for the support of our community partners who have made this transformational art installation a reality.”

Expected to become a beloved landmark, Neon City can be appreciated at the north end of Lamar, behind the MPEC. The exhibit seeks to captivate visitors of all ages and invites them to bask in the radiant glow of Neon City’s awe-inspiring atmosphere.

Join 9th Street Studios and the City of Wichita Falls for Neon City’s official unveiling on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 6 p.m.

To learn more about the vibrant Neon City, visit the Alliance of Art and Culture’s website.